Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
078287629
GROVER, Doreen Ann:
On Tuesday 18 June 2019, peacefully at Kimihia Rest Home, Huntly, surrounded by loved ones. Aged 86 years. Much loved and cherished soulmate of Kare Marsters. Loved mum of Nigel and Suelena; and Kathryn and Greg. Devoted grandma to Jessica, Danielle and Adam; Andria and Kenny, Leon and Amanda, Dylan and Dianne, and great-grandma to 6. Cherished sister of Dorris and Les (both dec), and Linda and Maurice, aunt to Perena, and their extended families. Much loved by the extended Marsters family. Donations in Doreen's memory to St John Ambulance, Huntly, would be appreciated, posted to 42 George Drive, Huntly, or may be left at the service. A Celebration of Doreen's life will be held at the Huntly RSA, William Street, Huntly (tomorrow) Friday 21 June at 11.00am, to be followed by a private cremation. Communications to CMB37, Pukemiro, RD1, Huntly.

Published in Waikato Times on June 20, 2019
