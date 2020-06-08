CRONIN, Doreen Ellen:
Peacefully on Saturday, 6th June 2020 at Hospice Waikato, after a long battle. Very much loved wife of Merv. Treasured Mum of Tina, Anita and Karen. Beloved Nana of Damien, Jethro, Jessica, Tayla, Zara and Great-Nana of Cayden, Maddison, Grayson. Special thanks to all the staff of Hospice Waikato for the amazing care to Doreen. A celebration of Doreen's life will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, 43 Queen Street, Cambridge on Wednesday, the 10th of June 2020 at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Cronin Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from June 8 to June 10, 2020