ARNOLD, Doreen Mary:
13th June 2020.
At Karinya Palliative Care Unit, Berry. Late of Sanctuary Point, NSW, formerly of New Zealand. Loving mother of James and Glen, and mother-in-law of Robyn and Denise. Cherished Nanna of her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Aged 88 years. Doreen's funeral service will be held in The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens, Worrigee Road, Worrigee, NSW, Australia on Monday 22nd June 2020, at 11:00am. ''Relatives and friends are invited to attend.'' Please leave messages of condolence for Doreen's family on the Tribute Wall at
www.murphyfamilyfunerals.com.au
Murphy Family Funerals
Nowra, N.S.W.
0061 02 4423 0722
Published in Waikato Times on June 17, 2020