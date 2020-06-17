Doreen ARNOLD (1931 - 2020)
Service Information
Murphy Family Funeral
85 Plunkett Street
Nowra, New South Wales
2541
(024)-423-0722
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens
Worrigee Road
Worrigee
Death Notice


ARNOLD, Doreen Mary:
13th June 2020.
At Karinya Palliative Care Unit, Berry. Late of Sanctuary Point, NSW, formerly of New Zealand. Loving mother of James and Glen, and mother-in-law of Robyn and Denise. Cherished Nanna of her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Aged 88 years. Doreen's funeral service will be held in The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens, Worrigee Road, Worrigee, NSW, Australia on Monday 22nd June 2020, at 11:00am. ''Relatives and friends are invited to attend.'' Please leave messages of condolence for Doreen's family on the Tribute Wall at
www.murphyfamilyfunerals.com.au
Murphy Family Funerals
Nowra, N.S.W.
0061 02 4423 0722
Published in Waikato Times on June 17, 2020
