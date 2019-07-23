SHAW, Donna Gay:

On 20th July 2019, peacefully at Middlemore Hospital, after a battle with cancer, in her 71st year and two months short of our 50th wedding anniversary. Very beloved wife of George, adored mum and nanny of Jason, Rachel, Hazel and Barnaby and Annemaree, Gary, Franklin and Otis, and loved and respected by her many friends and relatives.

We will miss you dearly

Our thanks to the staff at Elmwood Hospital for their care of Donna during the past three months. A celebration service for Donna will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, on Friday 26th July at 12.30pm. All communications to Ensom Funeral Services, 15 East Street, Papakura 2110. Tel: (09) 299 6646.

Ensom Funeral Services

09 2996646



