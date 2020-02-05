WITHERS, Donald Sefton:
Passed away peacefully on 31st January 2020, aged 85. Dearly loved husband of the late Ethel. Loved father and father-in-law of Murray and Helen, Brian and Gretta, Gael and Alan, Elaine and Vince. Adored grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 9. Don's family invite you to celebrate his life at St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu, on Monday, 10th February 2020, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. All communications to the Withers family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 5, 2020