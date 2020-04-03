Donald THOMSON

Death Notice

THOMSON,
Donald Hugh Elwyn (Don):
Suddenly passed away at home on 30 March 2020, aged 68 years. Loved husband and best friend of Elizabeth. Loved father of Stuart & Rose, Grant & Karley, Darren & Emma, Brett & Hannah. Loved Grandad of Mischa, Lennox, Peyton and Elliot.
"Don will leave a massive hole in our hearts, we will miss his cheeky smile and sense of humour. Our memories of him will stay with us forever."
Don has been cremated and his life will be celebrated at a future date to be determined. All communications to the Thomson Family, c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 3, 2020
