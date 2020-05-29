Donald OSBORNE
OSBORNE,
Donald Edward (Don):
Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at home with Judy by his side on 26th May 2020, in his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of Judy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Scott & Wenli, Vicki & Chris and Glen. Loved Poppa of April; Alex, Bradley, Jacob and Sean.
'Brave though weary you made no fuss, and when the cure was not to be God whispered come with me.'
A celebration of Don's life will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Tuesday 2nd June at 1.30pm.




Published in Waikato Times from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel
