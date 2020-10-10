MORRISON,
Donald Lindsay:
Passed away on Wednesday, 7th October 2020, at Waikato Hospital. Beloved husband of Daphne. Loved father and father-in-law of Wayne, Bruce, Tony, Paul & Rochelle. Adored grandfather to Lauren, Kaitlyn, Hannah, Cheyanne, Blake, Holly, and Kaylee. Loved brother to Jan, the late Kaye and Lynn. A sincere thanks to the Renal Department, Waikato Hospital.
"Finally at rest"
A celebration of Donald's life will be held at The Boat Shed, 21 Amber Lane, Karapiro, Cambridge, on Thursday, 15th October 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Morrison Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2020