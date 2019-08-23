McLEOD, Donald James:
Suddenly at home on Wednesday, 21st August 2019, aged 33 years. Dearly loved elder son of Ian and Cynthia (Cyndy). Much loved brother of Aaron. Donald will be at home from Saturday lunchtime onwards, by his big boys toys, listening to his favourite music. R.I.P. A celebration of Donald's life will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 625 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu, on Monday, 26th August 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the McLeod family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2019