McINTOSH,
Donald Graeme (Don):
Passed away peacefully on 22nd February 2020. Aged 85. Dearly loved husband of Thelma for 62 years. Much loved father of Kathryn, Christine and Alexandra. Father-in-law to Geoff Brown, Andrew McKean and Greg Fahey. Loved Grandad to Michelle, Stuart, Nathan, Morgan & Timothy. Great-Grandfather to Isaac & Ethan. Loved brother of Robin Cummins and Bill McIntosh. A service for Don will be held on Friday 28 February 2020 at 1.00pm at Chartwell Co-operating Church (St Albans), Comries Road, Hamilton. Burial to follow at Newstead Cemetery. All communications to the McIntosh family, c/-PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 25, 2020