Donald MCINTOSH

Guest Book
  • "Will miss Don's visits to tune my Piano. He was proud of..."
    - Eva Fitness
  • "Deepest Sympathy to Thelma and family. Don sold me my..."
  • "So sad to lose a fondly remembered cousin. All my love and..."
    - Gay Sharlotte
  • "McINTOSH, Donald Graeme (Don): Passed away peacefully on..."
    - Donald MCINTOSH
    Published in: Waikato Times
Service Information
Pellows Funeral Directors & Advisors
138 Grey St
Hamilton, Waikato
078565129
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Chartwell Co- operating Church (St Albans)
Comries Road
Hamilton
View Map
Death Notice

McINTOSH,
Donald Graeme (Don):
Passed away peacefully on 22nd February 2020. Aged 85. Dearly loved husband of Thelma for 62 years. Much loved father of Kathryn, Christine and Alexandra. Father-in-law to Geoff Brown, Andrew McKean and Greg Fahey. Loved Grandad to Michelle, Stuart, Nathan, Morgan & Timothy. Great-Grandfather to Isaac & Ethan. Loved brother of Robin Cummins and Bill McIntosh. A service for Don will be held on Friday 28 February 2020 at 1.00pm at Chartwell Co-operating Church (St Albans), Comries Road, Hamilton. Burial to follow at Newstead Cemetery. All communications to the McIntosh family, c/-PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.