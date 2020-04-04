Donald MACDOUGALL

Death Notice

MacDOUGALL,
Donald Archibald:
Aged 90 years. Passed away on April 2, 2020. Dearly loved husband on Val for 64 years, brother to Marion (deceased Tuesday). Precious father to Christine and Russell, Alan and Megan, Jenny and Dion. Grandad to Sarah, Kate, Cameron, Duncan, Mark, Allister and Rico. Great-Granddad to nine.
A life well lived.
We will miss you dearly, especially your sense of humour.
Thank you to all his carers. Any correspondence to: 65 Grosevenor Gardens, Flagstaff, Hamilton 3210.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 4, 2020
