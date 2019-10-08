LOVE, Donald Victor:
(British Merchant Navy, Service No. R258982, WWII) Passed away peacefully at Summerset Down The Lane, Hamilton, on 5th October 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Much loved father of Angela & Richard Bennett, Maree & Brendon Anderson. Loved and proud Poppa of Chloe & Matt, Orrin & Maria, Mitchell & Katie, Whitney & Maia, Inniss & Gemma, Kendyl & Nic. Poppa Don to Ren, Sofia, Carlo, Elle, Quinn, Neko, Zak, Jay, Hunter, Fletcher, Harlow & Frankie. A celebration of Don's Life will be held at The Verandah, Rotoroa Drive, Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, on Friday, 11 October, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. Correspondence to the Love Family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Ana-Maria Richardson
Funeral Director
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019