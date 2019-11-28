Donald GOWER

Guest Book
  • "To Stuart, Ross and Alison and families,, Thinking of you..."
    - Shirley Murray
Service Information
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato
07-878 6100
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Otorohanga Club, Southern Lounge
Death Notice

GOWER,
Donald Stuart (Don):
Peacefully on Tuesday 26th November 2019, at Beattie Home, Otorohanga; aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Peggy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Stuart and Karen, Ross and Lorraine, Alison and partner Steve. Treasured grandad of Zelda, Jessie, Sean, Tara, Storm, Samantha and Amy. Loved great-grandad to his eight great-grandchildren.
'At Rest'.
Don's funeral service will be held at the Otorohanga Club, Southern Lounge, on Saturday 30th November at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Beattie Home Otorohanga would be appreciated and can be left at the hall. The Gower family thank all the staff at Beattie Home for the wonderful care and support they have given Don for the years he was with them. All communications please, to Gower Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
In the care of
V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 28, 2019
