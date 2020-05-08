RHODES,
Dominic Michael (DJ Domz):
Aged 37 years young, left us far too soon on 4th May 2020. Dearly loved son of Mike & Alison and their partners Maxine & Ed. Loved brother of Brendon and Vicky, Nathan, Matt & Ginge and Sam & Erin. Adored Uncle of Troy, Reese & Connor, Mia & Ayla, Breiana, Ella & Chloe. Treasured extra family member to Phil, Maree, John, Michael & Thomas White. A memorial service to celebrate Domz life will be held at a later date.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Waikato Times on May 8, 2020