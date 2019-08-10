MORBEY, Dilys:
Peacefully in Tauranga on Wednesday, 7th August 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Loving sister of Wynne and Mary. Much loved mother of Angela (deceased), David (deceased), and Richard, and loved mother-in-law of Joanna and Angie. Adored nana of Jeremy, Tim, Suzie, Chris, Sarah, Andy, Jacqui, Meg, Simon, and Robert, and great-nana of Annie, Max, Isla, and Harper. A service for Dilys will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue, Tauranga, on Friday, 16th August, at 2pm. Messages to the Morbey family, c/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 10, 2019