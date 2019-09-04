JONES,
Dillon Richard Gordon (Gutz):
Passed away suddenly on
1st September 2019, aged
33 years. Devoted father of
5 beautiful children. Cherished son of Gordon and Faith, stepson of Karen and Robert (dec), and a loving brother.
"Now you're flying with the ducks our son"
A funeral service for Dillon will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 625 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu, on Friday,
6th September 2019, at 11.30am, followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Jones family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 4, 2019