WARWICK,
Dianne Margaret:
It is with great sadness, but with some relief that after a long battle with illness we mark the passing of Dianne Margaret Warwick.
26.11.1949 – 23.01.2020
A memorial service to celebrate Dianne's life will be held at Woodside Estate, 130-132 Woodside Road, Matangi, Hamilton, on Monday 27th January 2020 at 3:00pm. Family, friends and colleagues are most welcome to attend, though if you would prefer to forward some words, please send all communications to The Warwick Family, c/- PO Box 4449 Hamilton East 3249.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 25, 2020