MENZIES, Dianne Beverly:
Unexpectedly at Waikato Hospital, on 16th March 2020. Loving partner of Peter Chote. Much loved Mum of Aaron and Raechel, Lee and Amy, Tim and Neesha. Cherished Granny of her 10 grandchildren, and dearly loved sister of Dale and Shan. A Celebration of Dianne's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Saturday 21st March, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated, and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 9308, Waikato Mail Centre, Hamilton 3240. The family sincerely thank the amazing staff at Thames Hospital ED, Waikato Hospital ICU, and Westpac Helicopter for their wonderful dedicated care of Dianne.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 18, 2020