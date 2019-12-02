DALEY, Dianna:
16 January 1944 -
30 November 2019
Aged 75 years. Passed away peacefully at Radius Kensington Rest Home, Hamilton. Loving mother of Jamie and Charlie. Loved sister of George (Gene), Fred (Dcd), Charlie (Australia) and Halleen. Loving aunt, and great-aunt to her nephews and nieces and friend to her many cats. A service to celebrate Dianna's life will be held on Thursday 5 December at 11am in the Te Whanau Putahi Centre, 37 Oxford Street, Fairfield, Hamilton. All communications to Caroline Thrush c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton 3216.
Published in Waikato Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019