ROA, Diane:
Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, after a short illness on 14 November 2020. Much loved wife of Neville, an adored Mum of Shane and Lisa and the bestest Nana ever to Bella, Sophie, Daryl and Mavis. Special thanks to the incredible staff in the ICU department at Waikato Hospital for their amazing care and dedication to our incredible Mum. A celebration of Diane's life will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, Wednesday 18 November at 12.00noon, followed by interment at Pukerimu Cemetery.

Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 17, 2020
