ARMSTRONG,
Diane Cecilia (nee Little):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 23rd September 2020, surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. Aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of Gavin. Much loved mother of Sarah and Lisa. Cherished grandmother of Ryan. Loved sister of Jenny, Margaret, Bill and the late Victor.
'Loyal, kind and a friend
to many'
Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service for Diane to be held at The Cambridge Baptist Church, Queen Street, Cambridge, on Tuesday, 29th September 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private family burial. All communications to The Armstrong Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 26, 2020