WOOD, Diana
(née Mackley, formerly Faris):
On 28 September 2020. Loved 100% always and all ways by husband Iggy (Ian). Loving and devoted mother of William Faris, Sarah and Jose Ayala, Victoria and David Kerry, Amanda Wood, and Johnny and Renée Wood, and friend of Donna Tingley. Besotted grandmother – Grandma of Brittney and Mirabelle, Kiwi Grandma of Andrew, Abuela of Ana and Rafa, Mina of Sebastian and Zoë, and Diana to Aria and Ayla. Diana's funeral will take place at 2.00pm, on Monday 5 October 2020, at Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikahu Road, Taupiri 3791. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Waikato or St John New Zealand would be most appreciated.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 30, 2020