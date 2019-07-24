KELLAWAY,
Diana (nee Whittaker):
Peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, 22 July 2019 aged 76 years. Loved wife of Warwick. Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Laura, Julie & Lawrence, and Alan. Adored and much loved Granny of Annalise and Jamie. Beloved daughter of Laura and Jack Whittaker.
Di loved animals, the birds, the sheep, And People.
Fly free and sing with
the angels.
A service for Diana will be held at First Church, 11 King Street, Frankton, Hamilton, on Friday, 26 July 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Service Dogs New Zealand, PO Box 36406, Merivale, Christchurch, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Kellaway family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on July 24, 2019