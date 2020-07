HOPWOOD,Diana Margaret (Di):Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Wednesday 1 July 2020, aged 83 years. Much loved and loving wife of the late Stewart. Cherished mother, step-mother and mother-in-law of Phillipa and Neil Paviour-Smith; Mark and Sue Hopwood; Lance and Gill Hopwood; Bruce Hopwood and Rosemary Haylock. Adored grandmother of Ben, Rachel, Sam, Sophia, James, Liam, Matt, Brett, Lisa, Anna, Annabel, Alistair and Tom, & to her great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Win and the late Alison Stephens. Di's family would like to thank the staff at Waikato Hospital and Bupa St Kilda for their compassionate care. A service to celebrate Di's life will be held at St Andrews Church, 85 Hamilton Road, Cambridge, on Tuesday 7 July at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Stroke Foundation NZ in Di's memory. Communications c/- Cambridge Funerals, PO Box 844, Cambridge 3434.