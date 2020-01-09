Desmond PRATT

Guest Book
  • "Life is something precious To be treasured every day But..."
  • "Our thoughts are with you at this sad time"
    - Bill and Cara Goodhew
  • " Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time in the loss..."
    - Bill and Cara Goodhew
  • "Uncle Des you were so very loved by your family-including..."
    - Lesley Pratt
  • "My Condolences Peggy, Michael & Family at the passing of..."
    - Gillian Hinton
Service Information
Simplicity Funeral Directors Ltd
8 Railside Pl
Hamilton, Waikato
078476851
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Simplicity Bereavement Services
382 Wairere Drive
Te Rapa, Hamilton
View Map
Death Notice

PRATT,
Desmond John (Des):
Passed away suddenly on Thursday 3rd January 2020. Dearly loved father to Vicky, Steve and Sarah, and father-in-law of Henry, Jen and Michael. Much loved 'Daddo' to Ali, Claire, Giles, Abby, Joe, Sam and Audrey. Loved brother and uncle. A service will be held at Simplicity Bereavement Services, 382 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton, Saturday 11th January 2020, at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Ngaruawahia Volunteer Fire Department would be appreciated.

