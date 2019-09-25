McKEE, Desmond "Ian":
Died suddenly after a short illness at Waikato Hospital on Saturday 21st September 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Rangi for 64 years. Treasured father to Linley and Paul, Alan and Shaaron, and Ross and Niki. Grandad to 11 grandchildren. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Friday 27th September 2019, at 2.00pm. Donations to the Fred Hollows Foundation would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All correspondence to the McKee family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 25, 2019