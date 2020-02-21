Desmond MCCARTHY

Vigil
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Church of St Peter
21 Anzac St
Cambridge
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary
494 Grey Street
Hamilton East
McCARTHY, Desmond
William (Rev Monsignor):
On Wednesday 19 February 2020, at the Little Sisters of the Poor, Herne Bay, Auckland. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved son of Marie and Augustus McCarthy. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. Founding Vicar General and beloved brother priest of the Catholic Diocese of Hamilton. Pastor Emeritus of St Peter's Cambridge. Vigil Mass at the Church of St Peter, 21 Anzac St, Cambridge, Friday 21 February, at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East, on Saturday 22 February, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Ohaupo Catholic Cemetery.
May he Rest in Peace.

