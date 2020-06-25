HILTON, Desmond (Des):

Passed away peacefully at Kingswood Rest Home, Morrinsville, on 22nd June 2020. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved and precious husband of Pam. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Grant, Danny and Shona, Scott and Stephanie, and Jeanette and Keith. Much loved Grandfather of Shannon and Phil, Kasey and Oliver, Sophie, Isla, Kane, Stacey and Libby. Proud great-Grandfather to Caitlyn, Alisa, Tayla, Leighton, Hadlee and Nate. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Roy, Trevor and Helen and Adria. Special friend and brother-in-law of Beryl and Max Newdick.

We only part to

meet again

To the management and staff at Kingswood, thank you so much for the wonderful care and love you gave to Desmond. A celebration of Des' life will be held at the Hamilton Gardens Pavilion on Tuesday 30th June 2020 at 12.30pm. All communications to Pellows, PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.





