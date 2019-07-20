Desma DICKINSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Desma DICKINSON.
Service Information
Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
078888632
Death Notice

DICKINSON, Desma Helen:
Passed away peacefully at Matamata Country Lodge on 18 July 2019. Deeply loved wife of Leslie. Love mother of Andera Jane, David and Louise Dickinson, Kathrine and Tony Hillson, Grandma of George and Harry Dickinson, and Jack Jane. A celebration of Desma's life will be held in the Matamata Club, 9 Waharoa Road, Matamata, on Tuesday 23 July 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donation to Parkinsons New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Dickinson family C/- 6 Tamihana St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times from July 20 to July 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.