DICKINSON, Desma Helen:
Passed away peacefully at Matamata Country Lodge on 18 July 2019. Deeply loved wife of Leslie. Love mother of Andera Jane, David and Louise Dickinson, Kathrine and Tony Hillson, Grandma of George and Harry Dickinson, and Jack Jane. A celebration of Desma's life will be held in the Matamata Club, 9 Waharoa Road, Matamata, on Tuesday 23 July 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donation to Parkinsons New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Dickinson family C/- 6 Tamihana St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times from July 20 to July 22, 2019