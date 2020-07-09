WALTER, Deryck Lockhart:
7.1.1945 - 7.7.2020
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospice, with Annie by his side. Deryck was her dearly loved husband for 49 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Adam and Nicky. Treasured Poppa of Mackenzie and Georgia. Loved brother of Barbara (Australia). Missed by his devoted dog Woody. A celebration of Deryck's life will be held at 1.30pm on Monday 13 July 2020 at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Waikato Hospice. All communications to the Walter family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times from July 9 to July 11, 2020