Passed away peacefully on 29 August 2019 at Hilda Ross, Hamilton. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kitty (Hamilton), Tony & Jenny (Papamoa), John & Diane (Perth), Maryanne & Jim (Blenheim), Gary & Sheryl (Tasmania). Loving Oma of 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Clarkin Road, Fairfield, Hamilton, on Thursday, 5th September, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Correspondence to the van der Drift Family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
