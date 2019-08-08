CASSIDY, Dennis Robert:

On August 8, 2018, aged 90 years. How fast this year has gone Dad, I can still see you resting in your favourite chair with your eyes closed pretending to watch TV. We sit with Mum while she reminisces, it's not been easy for her, she misses you so much - but she has all those memories, photos, and a few love notes from you to her (those she cherishes). How lucky we have been to have had you for so long in our lives - rest well Dad, we love and miss you.

Father of Olive and Paul. Grangran to Stace, Allan, Tivan, Finn and Jade.





