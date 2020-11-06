Dennis BAILEY

Guest Book
  • "Glenda and family, deepest sympathy on the sad loss of your..."
    - Victor Matijasevich
  • "To Glenda and family please except my sincere sympathy in..."
    - Ali Dowling
Service Information
Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
078888632
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Te Aroha RSA
67 Rewi Street
Te Aroha
View Map
Death Notice

BAILEY, Dennis Johnson:
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 4 November 2020. Aged 80. Loved husband of Glenda for 54 years. Loved father of Diane and Bart Dinger, Steven and Elaine and Graig. Loved Pap of Laura, Jayden, Braxton, Andina, Trista, Donnovan, Natasha and Harrison. A Memorial Service for Dennis will be held in the Te Aroha RSA, 67 Rewi Street, Te Aroha, on Tuesday, 10 November 2020, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Bailey family c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.