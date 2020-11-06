BAILEY, Dennis Johnson:
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 4 November 2020. Aged 80. Loved husband of Glenda for 54 years. Loved father of Diane and Bart Dinger, Steven and Elaine and Graig. Loved Pap of Laura, Jayden, Braxton, Andina, Trista, Donnovan, Natasha and Harrison. A Memorial Service for Dennis will be held in the Te Aroha RSA, 67 Rewi Street, Te Aroha, on Tuesday, 10 November 2020, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Bailey family c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 6, 2020