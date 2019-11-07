WARREN,
Denis Alfred: QSM
RNZN. NZ11523. HMNZS Hawea. Korea. On 5 November 2019 Denis passed away peacefully at Kenwyn Rest Home in Te Aroha. Aged 91 years. Beloved husband of Pauline. Loved step-father of Angela & Les; Lynn & Ralph; Tina-Maree & Jason; Stephen & Marieke. Cherished step-grandad of 14 and 7 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Denis' life will be held on Saturday 9 November at 11.00am at St Matthews Anglican Church, 269 Thames Street, Morrinsville. All communications to the Warren Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 7, 2019