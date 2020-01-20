DUNFORD, Delys Marjorie:
Very peacefully slipped away on Saturday, 18th January 2020, at Resthaven Home & Hospital. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of June & Robert Williams (Matamata), Gay & the late Frank Pickrang (Putaruru). Much loved Grandma of 4 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate the life of Del will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, 43 Queen Street, Cambridge on Friday, the 24th of January 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations to Dementia Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Dunford Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020