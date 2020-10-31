PICKETT, Delphine Marion
(Del) (Gibbs):
01.09.1933 - 25.10.2020
Dearly loved wife of Bob (deceased), much cherished mother and mother-in-law to Christine and Wayne, Mark, Jim and Sheryle, Suzy (Sue) (deceased). Adored Nana to her 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In accordance with Del's wishes, a private family service and cremation has already taken place. All communications to The Pickett Family, 15 Barometer Way, Pyes Pa, Tauranga 3112.
"Gone from our lives
but never forgotten.
Treasured memories we hold dear in our hearts."
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 31, 2020