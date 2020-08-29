Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Te Aroha Death Notice



WORSLEY, Delma Jane andPaul Stuart:Childhood Sweethearts and devoted couple, married 52 years. Unexpectedly Delma at age 76 passed away on Friday 21 August 2020, peacefully in the end and surrounded by her family. Sadly Paul at age 75 suffered a heart attack the following morning Saturday 22 August 2020, and has now rejoined his beloved Delma, granting his fervid wish never to be parted. Dearly loved mother and father of Adrian and Jason. Cherished Nana and Grandad of Samantha and Alexandra. Paul and Delma's joint funeral service will be held at 1.00pm, Wednesday 2 September 2020, in Te Aroha. Due to current restrictions we are requesting the physical presence of only family and closest friends. Very difficult as we know they loved and were loved by so many. However the following link is available for live-streaming iframe.dacast.com/b/139405/c/562730 Please do join us via the link to take part in the service online in real time. In lieu of flowers donations for Keep Te Aroha's beautiful native plant nursery, this can be left at the service. A Memorial Service will be planned for all, at a later date once restrictions are lifted. All communications c/- the Worsley family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata or for further assistance please call Waterson & Boyd Funeral Services on 0800 000 114. Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

