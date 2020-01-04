DURIE, Dell (nee Cadman):
Peacefully on 1st January 2020, at Rangiura Home Putaruru; Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law to Peter and Pam Herbert, Janice and Rob Bolton, Susan and Roger Stack, Wendy and Michael Strange, Mitchell and Anita. Loved Nana to her seventeen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Loved sister to Barry, Joy, the late Fay, and the late Wayne.
"A good woman is hard to find, and worth more than diamonds" Proverbs 31
A Service for Dell will be held at the The Putaruru Baptist Church, Arapuni Street, on Tuesday, 7th January, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 4, 2020