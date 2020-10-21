BIBBY,
Delia Francis (nee Hogan):
Born 6 April 1936. Passed away peacefully at St Kilda Rest Home and Hospital in Cambridge on 8 October 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Michael. Much loved mother of Stephen, Paul, Michelle (deceased), David, Andrea, Rachel, Louise and loved mother-in-law. Treasured Gran to 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
We will miss your zest for
life and joyful laughter,
your beautiful smile and
sparkling blue eyes.
R.I.P. Love you mum.
In lieu of flowers, messages of condolence would be appreciated. Rosary to be held on Monday 26 October at 5.00pm and Requiem Mass will be held on Tuesday 27 October at 11.00am, St Joseph's Catholic Church, 1 Victoria Ave, Morrinsville. All communications to the Bibby family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 21, 2020