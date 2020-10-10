GIBBESON,
Debra Dawn (nee Stoner):
On Wednesday, October 7th, 2020, peacefully at Waikato Hospital. Grant, Jesse and Elley lost a true companion, best friend, wife and mother, after a long and courageous battle. A service to celebrate Debbie's life will be held at 1.30pm, on Monday, October 12th, at Seddon Park Funeral Home, followed by a private cremation.
"DREAM BIG
HAVE COURAGE
BE KIND"
All communications to the Gibbeson family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 10, 2020