VAN DE VEN,
Nohinohi (Queenie):
On November 4, 2020, after a short illness. Aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Wilheimus (Bill). Mother and mother-in-law of Neville (dec) and Carole, Elizabeth and Kina, Charmaine and Robbie (dec), Persephone and Frank, William (dec) and Violet. Nana to many mokopuna. A service to celebrate Queenie's life will be held at Waihi Memorial RSA, Seddon Street, Waihi, today, Friday, November 6, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Communications to the Van de Ven family, C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 6, 2020