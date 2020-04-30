DE PAS Apolonia VAN

Death Notice

VAN DE PAS,
Apolonia Johanna (Leu):
Died peacefully on 24th April 2020 at Kenwyn Rest Home, Te Aroha. Aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Huib van de Pas. Dearly loved mum of Rina, Huup, Helma, Adriana, Maryanne, Rosemary and the late Linda. Loved mother-in-law, nana, and great-nana.
She will be dearly missed
and forever loved.
The family wish to thank the wonderful staff at Kenwyn Rest Home for their kindness and care of mum. A private funeral service has been held with interment at Morrinsville Cemetery. A memorial service and requiem mass will be held at a later date, when circumstances allow. All communication to C.J. Maber, 33 Gilchrist Street, Te Aroha 3320. Broadway Funeral Home (Te Aroha) FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 30, 2020
