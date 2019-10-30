van de PAS, Agnes Jozefa:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at Glaisdale Rest Home, Hamilton, on 28 October 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Kees. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rina and Colin; Willy and Jacqui, and the late Tracey; Anja and David; Albert and Sandra; Garry and Becky; Maria and Craig. Loved Oma to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be held for Agnes at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Thames Street, Morrinsville, on Monday, 4 November 2019, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Piako Cemetery, Seales Road, Morrinsville. All communications to the van de Pas family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 30, 2019