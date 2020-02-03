RANBY,

Dawn Beverly Gladys:

20.11.1929 - 27.1.2020

In her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of Ray for nearly 68 years. Much loved mother and special friend of Peter and the late Tony. The last 2 years and 8 months of Dawn's life was at CHT, Te Awamutu, even though she could not talk she still made many friends with her sense of humour and quirky little ways, still able to make staff and visitors laugh. Ray and Peter would like to thank everyone at CHT for their caring and loving ways they looked after Dawn. A private service was held at Old St John's Anglican Church, Te Awamutu.

