MILLER, Dawn Lorraine
(nee Belcher):
Aged 90 years. After a short illness at Te Kuiti Hospital on 29th August 2020, surrounded by her family. A faithful and loving wife for 70 years of Raymond Miller. Adored and much loved mother of Joy, Carole, Wendy and Barry. Loved mother-in-law to Steve, Chris and Anne. Grandmother to Rachel, Carla, James, Karl, Blair and Brad plus their partners Matt, Jess, Laura & Bailee. Great-grandmother to Caelum, Kyla and Summer. A private farewell for Dawn was held on 1st September 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date, to by notified. All communications to Ray Miller, 82 Haerehuka Street, Otorohanga.
V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 3, 2020