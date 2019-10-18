KILPIN, Dawn Isobel:
Died peacefully at Hutt Hospital on Wednesday, 16 October 2019 with Ken, Suzanne and Nora beside her. Beloved wife of the late Len. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ken and Nora, Bruce (dec) and Raewyn, Suzanne and Stuart. Loved Nana of Carey-Ann, Scott, Hanna, Alexander (dec), Caitlin, Kelly and Tracey. Loved Great-Nana of six. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the 'Kilpin Family' may be left in Dawn's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. Dawn's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Martin de Porres, 8 Park Ave, Lower Hutt, on Monday, 21 October at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 18, 2019