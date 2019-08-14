Dawn ELLIS

ELLIS, Dawn Helen:
Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Cambridge Oakdale on Wednesday, 7th August 2019. Aged 91 years. Loving & adored wife of the late Kenneth. Grand lady & mother to Greg and the late Lorraine. A special aunty to Diane and Ken. Special thanks to Cambridge Oakdale, Dr Alf Pinfold, Jean and carers, St John Ambulance, and Sarah from Hospice Waikato for their love and care shown to Dawn in her last weeks. At Dawn's request a private farewell has taken place. All communications to the Ellis Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 14, 2019
