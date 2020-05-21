ECCLES, Dawn:
20.09.1928 - 19.05.2020
Dearly loved wife of the late Fred. Loved mother of Robert & Wendy, Maurice & Fay, Peter & Raewyn, Colin & Sue, Trevor & Angela. Loved Grandmother of Chris & Donna, Wayne & Tameika, Rochelle & Jono, Phillip & Janneke, Gavin & Heather, Megan & Shaun, Steven & Jennie, Michael, Jillian. Loved Great-Grandmother of Ryan, Brody, Maddison, Charlie, Sam, Harlen, Iylah, Ethan & Adam. A big thank you to the staff at OPR2, Waikato Hospital. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private service will be held for Dawn. All communications to the Eccles family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on May 21, 2020