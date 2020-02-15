McDONALD,

Davina Marjorie June:

Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, 12th February 2020. Much loved wife of the late Craig. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Brett Foster and Jody & Glenn Stewart. Loving sister and sister-in-law of the late Margaret & Rex Sutherland, Bron & Garth McCormick, David & Shirley Ogilvy, Nadine and the late John McGowan. Loved Aunt of Kaycee & Warwick, Jamie & Sorrell, Janelle & Aaron, Jacqui & Andrew, Sarnia & Charlie, David & Ashleigh and Lisa & Ivor. Great-Aunt of Anthony & Mim, Ashley, Rosie, Connor, Bradley, Noah, William, James, Taya, Harrison, Maggie and Oliver.

At peace with Craig.

Never forgotten. A fin.

A celebration of Davina's life will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, Queen Street, Cambridge, on Tuesday, 18th February 2020 at 11.00am, followed by the burial at The Leamington Public Cemetery. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The McDonald Family, 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.





