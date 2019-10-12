BARAKAT,
Davina Helen (Helen):
On 9 October 2019, peacefully at Kimihia Resthome, Huntly. Dearly loved wife of the late Julian. Dearly loved mother of Lyndsey, Murray & Marion, Chris, Jordy & Alison, Kerry & Kathy, Dale & Haroun. Cherished Nana and Great-Nana. Helen's family would like to thank the Staff of Kimihia Resthome for their warm compassionate care. A Celebration of Helen's life will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church Hall, Jesmond Street, Ngaruawahia on Monday 14 October, at 11am, followed by burial at the Ngaruawahia Cemetery, Great South Rd, Ngaruawahia. In lieu of flowers donations to the Kimihia Resthome would be appreciated, posted to 76 Rosser Street, Huntly 3700, or may be left at the service. All communications to the Barakat Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 12, 2019